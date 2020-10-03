(Bloomberg) --

President Donald Trump’s doctor said he is “extremely happy” with the president’s fight against Covid-19, but declined to predict when he might be discharged from the hospital.

Trump was experiencing “mild cough and some nasal congestion and fatigue” on Thursday but “all of which are resolving and improving,” White House physician Sean Conley said on Saturday.

“At this time, the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the president has made,” Conley said. Trump has been fever-free for more than 24 hours, and is “doing great,” he said.

But Conley declined to directly answer several questions about Trump’s health, including how high his fever was on Thursday, whether he has ever been on supplemental oxygen to assist with his breathing or even if the president has been officially admitted to the hospital.

“The president is a patient at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center,” Conley said. White House officials have pushed back against reporting that Trump is “hospitalized.”

Conley said Trump has not experienced trouble breathing. His blood-oxygen saturation level is about 96% and Trump is not currently on supplemental oxygen, Conley said. He said Trump had not needed oxygen on Thursday or on Friday after he was brought to the hospital, but did not say specifically if the president was administered oxygen on Friday while he was still at the White House.

The doctor declined to say when the president last received a negative coronavirus test and also declined to say how Trump was infected, calling the question “irrelevant” to his care.

Trump traveled to New Jersey on Thursday for a fundraiser after learning that a close aide, Hope Hicks, had tested positive for coronavirus infection. CDC guidelines call for people who are in close contact with infected people to quarantine themselves for 14 days and practice social distancing at all times.

Asked about Trump’s risk factors for Covid-19, Conley said: “He’s 74, he’s male and he’s slightly overweight. Other than that, he’s very healthy.”

Conley said that he had made the call for Trump to go to Walter Reed, despite evidently mild symptoms, “because he’s the president of the United States.”

Trump entered the hospital Friday evening after announcing earlier in the day he had been diagnosed with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Doctors have administered a pair of advanced treatments to the president: an experimental “antibody cocktail” made by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. that doesn’t yet have FDA approval and Gilead Sciences Inc.’s Remdesivir, which is authorized for use in hospitalized Covid-19 patients.

Trump posted a video on Twitter Friday as he arrived at the hospital. “I think I’m doing very well but we’re going to make sure that things work out,” he said.

It was the first Americans had heard from their president since 12:54 a.m. that morning, when he announced he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the virus. The first lady remains at the White House, where she’s resting with mild symptoms of the disease, her office said Saturday.

