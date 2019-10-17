(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s allies hope Gordon Sondland, a U.S. diplomat and a generous donor to the president, will offer favorable testimony to House panels Thursday to counter a slew of damaging revelations in the impeachment inquiry.

Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, will face difficult questions about what role he played for Trump in efforts by the president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to get Ukraine to help dig up dirt on Democrat Joe Biden. And that makes Sondland a wild card for both the White House and congressional Democrats.

“We have the official and legitimate diplomatic establishment and State Department policy team, and then there was an illicit shadow foreign policy being run by Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani,” said Representative Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat on the Oversight Committee. “So what we’ll get to see is which team he has been playing on.”

Republicans were surprised when the State Department blocked Sondland’s testimony, initially scheduled for last week, according to officials familiar with those events. They were caught off guard by the abrupt cancellation and complained directly to Trump that they couldn’t defend him if they were kept out of the loop on White House strategy.

In the days since, other witnesses have testified how Sondland himself was at the center of parallel, back-channel efforts led by Giuliani to pressure Ukraine into politically charged investigations that Trump wanted -- allegations that have become the main focus of the impeachment probe.

The Oversight panel along with the Foreign Affairs and the Intelligence committees are leading the impeachment inquiry, now in its third week. Republicans on those committees say they still believe Sondland will be a good witness for the Trump side.

Political Fallout

The Portland businessman and Republican mega-donor had no diplomatic experience before being appointed by Trump to the ambassadorship after using a series of companies to donate $1 million to the president’s inaugural committee.

Now that plum assignment has landed him in the middle of the House impeachment investigation. The political fallout has followed him back home, where there is a movement to boycott the hotel chain he founded, Provenance Hotels.

Trump has defended his administration’s refusal to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry, calling the whole process illegitimate and politically motivated. White House Counsel Pat Cipollone communicated that position in a letter to Congress on Oct. 8, the same day Sondland was supposed to testify.

The committees then subpoenaed him. His lawyers, Robert Luskin and Kwame Manley, say he will appear despite the administration’s direction for him not to do so.

Ambassador Sondland has at all times acted with integrity and in the interests of the United States,” the lawyers said in a statement. “He has no agenda apart from answering the committees’ questions fully and truthfully.”

‘Navigate’ Trump Demands

Sondland will be pressed about his discussions with other American officials about offering Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy a visit with Trump in return for an investigation of Biden’s son Hunter, and his participation on the board of a Ukrainian gas company. Those conversations were taking place while the Trump administration was witholding military aid that had been appropriated by Congress for Ukraine.

Those allegations burst into public view last month when the White House released the text of a whistle-blower complaint that raised concerns about the events surrounding a July 25 call between Trump and Zelenskiy.

The whistle-blower, who remains anonymous, cited Sondland as one of the officials who “reportedly provided advice to the Ukrainian leadership about how to ‘navigate’ the demands that the President had made of Mr. Zelenskiy.”

More light was shed on Sondland’s involvement when the committees gained access to text messages provided by former U.S. Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker. Those messages show Sondland at least acting as a go-between in Trump and Giuliani’s pressure campaign on Ukraine, with U.S. military aid used as leverage.

One key message was sent to Sondland by William Taylor, the acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. Referring to a White House visit, Taylor asked: “Are we now saying that security assistance and WH meeting are conditioned on investigations?”

Taylor added in a later text message: “I think it’s crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign.”

Nearly five hours later, Sondland responded: “Bill, I believe you are incorrect about President Trump’s intentions. The President has been crystal clear no quid pro quo’s of any kind.”

The New York Times reported that Sondland’s delayed response came after he talked to Trump. That exchange is sure to be a focus of questioning in Sondland’s deposition Thursday.

Unofficial Channels

Also to be explored will be the depth of Sondland’s involvement with Giuliani in any unofficial foreign policy apparatus regarding to Ukraine -- allegedly intended to bypass normal diplomatic channels.

That will include questions on Giuliani’s support for the abrupt removal of Marie Yovanovitch from her post as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine in May.

In testimony offered this week, George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state, said Sondland, Volker and Energy Secretary Rick Perry were designated to accomplish Trump’s side goals and bypass formal U.S.-Ukraine policy.

That development came from a May 23 meeting called by Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and the group came to be known as “the three amigos,” according to the description of Kent’s testimony by Representative Gerald Connolly, a Virginia Democrat.

Perry, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal published on Wednesday night, said that Trump had asked him to contact Giuliani to discuss corruption in Ukraine. Perry led the U.S. delegation for Zelenskiy’s inauguration.

