Trump doubles down on ‘Tim Apple’ after flub goes viral

As far as U.S. President Donald Trump is concerned, it was no mistake when he recently referred to Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook as “Tim Apple.”

“At a recent round table meeting of business executives, & long after formally introducing Tim Cook of Apple, I quickly referred to Tim + Apple as Tim/Apple as an easy way to save time & words,” Trump wrote in a tweet Monday.

“The Fake News was disparagingly all over this, & it became yet another bad Trump story!”

A video of the incident, which took place at a meeting with members of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, went viral last week, and gained widespread media attention.

Playing along with the blunder, Cook changed his Twitter name to Tim followed by Apple’s logo.

The president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, took to Twitter to acknowledge the humour of the situation.