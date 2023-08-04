(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s lawyers signaled they may take fresh legal action in Georgia to head off what could be the former president’s fourth indictment in five months — this time over his attempt to reverse the outcome of the 2020 election in a crucial swing state.

His legal team has dropped a suit that sought to force a Georgia state judge to rule on Trump’s request to toss out evidence gathered by an Atlanta special purpose grand jury and to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the probe. The move came three days after the judge denied the request to oust Willis.

While they didn’t agree with the analysis or ruling by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, Trump’s lawyers wrote in a motion Thursday that “there are now other channels to seek judicial review” of the special grand jury and the ability of Willis “to continue forward” with the probe.

Willis has said she’ll make a decision this month on whether to ask a new grand jury to charge Trump and his associates. The special purpose grand jury that Trump is challenging was only advisory and lacked the power to indict. Trump already faces three other indictments, including two by Special Counsel Jack Smith and one by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

On Thursday, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said it will close streets around the courthouse for two weeks starting on Aug. 7 as a security measure.

