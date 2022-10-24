(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump dropped his initial claim that some of the documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago home couldn’t be used in a government criminal probe because they were protected by attorney-client and legal-work-product privilege.

Trump has withdrawn the claims over nine documents, according to a court filing Monday from the Justice Department. Those records include several dozen pages titled “The President’s Calls” and contents of folders with labels that appear related to correspondence with the National Archives and Records Administration, according to sealed logs that were briefly made available on the public docket.

Although the legal fight over thousands of other documents seized from his Florida estate is far from over, Trump’s decision to withdraw attorney-client claims touches one of the core issues he raised in pushing for an outside special master to review the materials. Trump had questioned the government’s ability to weed out privileged legal work and keep that separate from the main investigation team.

The Justice Department had argued that its special filter team was capable of doing that screening, making a separate review unnecessary. US District Judge Aileen Cannon sided with Trump, crediting his concerns about the filter team’s process.

The first set of challenges relate to about 520 pages the government’s “Privilege Review Team” flagged during the Aug. 8 search. It had previously determined the bulk of those should be returned to Trump because they were “legal in nature” or otherwise “sensitive.”

Returning Documents

On Monday, the Justice Department said it agreed to return two additional documents, though without describing the contents. However, a document log in the court record showed they were emails related to post-election legal challenges.

According to the Justice Department, government lawyers and Trump’s legal team resolved issues of attorney-client or attorney-work-product privilege related to documents flagged by the filter team without needing the court-appointed special master, US District Senior Judge Raymond Dearie, to weigh in.

The former president and the Justice Department are still fighting over whether some of the documents flagged by the filter team should be kept out of investigators’ hands for other reasons, including executive privilege or under the federal Presidential Records Act.

Trump’s lawyers are in the process of going through the remaining seized materials -- totaling more than 21,700 pages -- to identify any documents that they believe the government isn’t legally entitled to use in its investigation into whether government records were mishandled and whether anyone tried to obstruct that probe. They could raise additional attorney-client or attorney-work-product privilege claims.

Federal investigators remain barred from using the documents under review in the criminal investigation until the special master review is complete. Trump lost a bid to stop the government from using a key subset of documents with classified markings.

