(Bloomberg) -- The Atlanta-based special grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s interference in the 2020 election is back at work again, with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp testifying Tuesday about contact he had with the former president in the weeks after Trump lost the state.

Kemp’s testimony, which he successfully delayed until after his own re-election last week, comes as Trump prepares to make a “major” announcement at his Palm Beach resort Tuesday night. Trump is widely expected to say he will make another run for the White House in 2024.

It also marks an end to an election season pause for the special purpose grand jury. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis put the grand jury probe on hiatus in mid-October, as early voting began in Georgia.

The Fulton County probe is one of several swirling around the former president, and is focused among other things on his outreach to Georgia officials, including at least one and possibly more calls to Kemp in the weeks after Joe Biden won the state.

That outreach famously included a Jan. 2, 2021, call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to find more Trump votes, as well as a call to an investigator in Raffensperger’s office.

Trump wanted Kemp to call a special session of the state legislature to challenge the election results. He repeatedly blasted Kemp for not doing so, calling him disloyal. Trump also fielded and backed a challenger in a failed attempt to oust Kemp in the May Republican primary.

Kemp beat former U.S. Senator David Perdue overwhelmingly in that race.

Kemp was originally slated to testify before the grand jury in August, but filed a last-minute motion saying the district attorney’s subpoena was politically-motivated, that he was in the heat of a re-election campaign and that he should not be compelled to testify.

A county Superior Court judge allowed Kemp to delay testifying until after the Nov. 8 election, but denied his request not to be forced to testify at all.

