(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump eliminated another candidate from his list of potential replacements for outgoing White House Chief of Staff John Kelly: Mark Meadows, the U.S. representative from North Carolina who’s been one of the president’s closest allies on Capitol Hill.

Trump informed Meadows in a phone call Wednesday that he was no longer in the running for the post, which the congressman had actively sought.

“The president told him we need him in Congress so he can continue the great work he is doing there,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. “Congressman Mark Meadows is a great friend to President Trump and is doing an incredible job in Congress.”

Meadows, who chairs the conservative House Freedom Caucus, said “I have a job.”

