(Bloomberg) -- A federal appeals court put on hold a lawsuit claiming President Donald Trump is illegally profiting from his Washington hotel, pending a hearing in March.

The president faces the prospect of having to turn over business records to Maryland and District of Columbia lawyers after a federal judge last month rejected his request to halt the suit.

The appeals panel in Richmond, Virginia, issued an order on Thursday staying the lawsuit and set the case for oral arguments in mid March.

