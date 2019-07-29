(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump ended the prison sentence of an Arkansas man convicted of bribery, whose cause had been taken up by one of the president’s close political allies, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee.

Trump awarded a commutation to Ted Suhl, who operated a “faith-based behavioral healthcare treatment center for juveniles” in the state, according to a White House statement. An appeals court had affirmed Suhl’s conviction and sentence in March 2018, according to the Arkansas Times.

“Mr. Suhl’s request for clemency is strongly supported by former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee and former United States Attorney Bud Cummins of the Eastern District of Arkansas, each of whom have devoted considerable time and effort to securing his release,” the White House said.

