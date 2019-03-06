(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump has issued a 60-day notice to end trade benefits on some Turkish exports to the U.S. The trade impact of the decision on Turkey’s economy is small -- less than 0.2 percent of GDP, according to Bloomberg Economics. But the blow to sentiment could be more damaging.

