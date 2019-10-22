(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump invoked a tragic and violent aspect of the history of racism in America by calling the impeachment inquiry led by House Democrats a lynching.

“So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here - a lynching,” Trump said in a tweet Tuesday.

Lynchings were extra-judicial murders of ethnic minorities, including African Americans, carried out by angry mobs, including such hate groups as the Ku Klux Klan, predominantly in the U.S. South after the Civil War.

More than 4,700 lynchings occurred in the U.S. between 1882 and 1968, with African Americans accounting for nearly three-quarters of the victims, according to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, a civil rights organization.

