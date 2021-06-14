(Bloomberg) -- The head of the Justice Department’s national security division will step down next week, marking the departure of a rare holdover from the Trump administration who’s now facing questions about what he knew regarding the agency’s subpoenas for data on U.S. lawmakers.

John Demers, assistant attorney general for national security since February 2018, is leaving June 25 after overseeing a high-profile portfolio that includes countering U.S. adversaries like Russia and China, prosecuting hackers and combating domestic terrorism, according to an official familiar with his plans.

Although Demers was picked to lead the division under the Trump administration, he was repeatedly asked to stay during the early months of the Biden administration, the official said. It was known for weeks that he would leave by the end of June, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a personnel matter.

President Joe Biden announced last month his pick for the job -- former Obama administration national security official Matt Olsen. But Demers’ departure comes as the department confronts revelations that the Trump administration issued secret subpoenas to obtain communications metadata of at least two House Democrats, members of the news media and then-White House counsel Donald McGahn. The records were sought as part of investigations into leaks.

It’s unclear whether Demers knew at the time about the subpoenas, but in a signal of the widening controversy over Trump administration practices, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Monday that he’s ordered a review to evaluate and toughen the department’s existing policies and procedures for obtaining records from lawmakers or their staff.

The department’s inspector general also has opened an investigation into why the subpoenas were issued and whether any rules were broken.

“If at any time as the investigation proceeds action related to the matter in question is warranted, I will not hesitate to move swiftly,” Garland said in a statement. “There are important questions that must be resolved in connection with an effort by the department to obtain records related to members of Congress and congressional staff.”

The national security division was created in 2006 to better coordinate the department’s work on national security, counterintelligence and counterterrorism efforts.

Demers has had broad bipartisan support during his tenure. He oversaw major cases and prosecutions that included charging members of Russia’s military intelligence agency for allegedly carrying out some of the world’s most destructive hacking attacks and countering Chinese intelligence operations in the U.S. that eventually led to shuttering the Chinese consulate in Houston.

