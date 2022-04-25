(Bloomberg) -- A real-estate services firm long used by Donald Trump was ordered to comply with subpoenas for records about appraisals on properties at the center of a New York probe into the former president’s business, hours after Trump was held in contempt of court in the same case.

Cushman & Wakefield, which severed ties with Trump last year after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, doesn’t have a valid reason to challenge the subpoenas, especially after the investigation has found inconsistencies in some Trump-related appraisals, New York state court judge Arthur Engoron ruled Monday.

Cushman’s work for Trump and the Trump Organization “is clearly relevant to our investigation, and we are pleased that has now been confirmed by the court,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement.

James, a Democrat, has been investigating Trump’s use of potentially misleading asset valuations for financial gain. She has zeroed in on Cushman’s appraisals of three Trump properties: the Seven Springs Estate near New York City, Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles and 40 Wall Street in Manhattan. James is also seeking information about Cushman’s larger relationship with the Trump Organization, including the decision to cut ties during the probe.

Read More: Trump Broker Balks at Giving Up Appraisals Key to N.Y. Probe

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.