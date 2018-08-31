(Bloomberg) -- Happy Friday, Europe. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics:

President Donald Trump wants to move ahead with tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports as early as next week, say people familiar with the matter; here are highlights from his interview with Bloomberg

European Central Bank policy maker Ewald Nowotny suggested that Italy’s laggard economy shouldn’t slow plans to end euro-area monetary stimulus and start raising interest rates

Argentina’s currency crisis deepened as an emergency interest-rate hike to 60 percent failed to stop jittery investors from pulling their money out of the country; Tom Orlik notes the economics textbook isn’t preventing emerging-market contagion

September is set to be a hard month for China’s money markets, handing the nation’s central bank a tricky task

The Bank of Korea left its key interest rate unchanged on Friday, but said that external risks are on the rise

India’s world-beating economic growth just isn’t enough to generate sufficient jobs for its vast workforce

As rate hikes and currency intervention fail to stem a drop in the rupiah, Indonesia is trying to safeguard its economy in other ways, providing a possible template for other emerging markets

To contact the reporter on this story: Connor Cislo in Tokyo at ccislo@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brett Miller at bmiller30@bloomberg.net, Henry Hoenig

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.