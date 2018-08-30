(Bloomberg) -- Happy Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics:

President Donald Trump wants to move ahead with tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports as early as next week, say people familiar with the matter; and here are highlights from his interview with Bloomberg

September is set to be a hard month for China’s money markets, handing the nation’s central bank a tricky task

Argentina’s currency crisis deepened as an emergency rate hike to 60 percent failed to stop jittery investors from pulling their money out of the country. Tom Orlik notes the economics textbook isn’t preventing emerging-market contagion

As rate hikes and currency intervention fail to stem a drop in the rupiah, Indonesia is trying to safeguard its economy in other ways, providing a possible template for emerging markets

India’s world-beating growth just isn’t enough to generate sufficient jobs for its vast workforce

Southeast Asia risks growing old before getting rich, according to the IMF

Here’s a Bank of Korea decision-day guide as policy makers look set to stand pat

