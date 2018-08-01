10h ago
Trump Eyes 25%, Two Rate Decisions, One Aussie a Minute: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Europe. Here’s news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- The U.S. is considering higher tariffs on Chinese goods while trying to restart talks between the two powers; there are better chances for a U.S.-Mexico deal on cars
- Solid orders. South Korea’s exports looked good in July even amid trade-war jitters, thanks to robust demand for semiconductors
- Risky business. As we await the Federal Reserve decision later today in Washington, here’s how the chief might be in danger of eating his words
- U.S. consumer purchases scored a fourth straight solid monthly gain with steady income growth and higher-than-estimated inflation
- Mad as hell. Workers in New Zealand have had enough, taking to the streets to demand more pay amid a decade of slow gains -- even as wages gathered pace in the second quarter
- India will probably join the tightening crowd and boost its repurchase rate Wednesday -- here’s a guide on what to watch
- Chinese officials aiming to tame debt are forced to be more selective about their targets amid an economic slowdown
- Destination Down Under. Australia’s adding one person per minute, with strong immigration driving local angst over the population boom
