Trump Eyes 25%, Two Rate Decisions, One Aussie a Minute: Eco Day

Welcome to Wednesday, Europe. Here's news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

The U.S. is considering higher tariffs on Chinese goods while trying to restart talks between the two powers; there are better chances for a U.S.-Mexico deal on cars

Solid orders. South Korea’s exports looked good in July even amid trade-war jitters, thanks to robust demand for semiconductors

Risky business. As we await the Federal Reserve decision later today in Washington, here’s how the chief might be in danger of eating his words

U.S. consumer purchases scored a fourth straight solid monthly gain with steady income growth and higher-than-estimated inflation

Mad as hell. Workers in New Zealand have had enough, taking to the streets to demand more pay amid a decade of slow gains -- even as wages gathered pace in the second quarter

India will probably join the tightening crowd and boost its repurchase rate Wednesday -- here’s a guide on what to watch

Chinese officials aiming to tame debt are forced to be more selective about their targets amid an economic slowdown

Destination Down Under. Australia’s adding one person per minute, with strong immigration driving local angst over the population boom

