(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump told aides he’d like to hold an in-person meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin before the U.S. election in November, NBC reported, citing four people familiar with the discussions.

Administration officials have looked into a variety of times and places for another Trump-Putin summit, including possibly next month in New York, NBC cited the people as saying.

The aim of a summit would be for the two leaders to announce progress toward a new nuclear arms control agreement between Russia and the U.S., the people said, according to NBC.

One option would be for Trump and Putin to sign a blueprint for a way ahead in talks on extending New START, a nuclear arms control treaty between the U.S. and Russia that expires next year, NBC cited three of the people as saying.

A White House official said the president’s team aims to have him hold more meetings with world leaders in the weeks leading up to the election, NBC reported. A Kremlin spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, the news service said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.