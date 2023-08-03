You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
1h ago
Trump Faces His Third Indictment: Big Take Podcast
Bloomberg News
Donald Trump is expected to appear in federal court in Washington, DC on Thursday, where he faces criminal conspiracy charges that allege he interfered with the 2020 presidential election. It’s the third criminal indictment against the former president since March. Bloomberg’s Sara Forden and Zoe Tillman discuss what they’ll be watching for in the courtroom, as well as how Trump’s legal challenges will shape his campaign in the weeks and months ahead.
Read more: Trump Prepares for First Court Date in DC on New Federal Charges
Supervising Producer: Vicki Vergolina, Senior Producer: Kathryn Fink.
