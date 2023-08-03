(Bloomberg) -- Listen to The Big Take podcast on iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Terminal.

Donald Trump is expected to appear in federal court in Washington, DC on Thursday, where he faces criminal conspiracy charges that allege he interfered with the 2020 presidential election. It’s the third criminal indictment against the former president since March. Bloomberg’s Sara Forden and Zoe Tillman discuss what they’ll be watching for in the courtroom, as well as how Trump’s legal challenges will shape his campaign in the weeks and months ahead.

Read more: Trump Prepares for First Court Date in DC on New Federal Charges

Listen to The Big Take podcast every weekday and subscribe to our daily newsletter: https://bloom.bg/3F3EJAK

Have questions or comments for Wes and the team? Reach us at bigtake@bloomberg.net.

This episode was produced by: Supervising Producer: Vicki Vergolina, Senior Producer: Kathryn Fink.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.