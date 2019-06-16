(Bloomberg) -- A majority of American voters say they would be “very uncomfortable” voting for President Donald Trump in 2020, an NBC-Wall Street Journal poll shows.

Some 52% reported being very uncomfortable about Trump and another 10% had some reservations. That combined 62% compared with a combined 37% who said they were enthusiastic or comfortable with a Trump vote, the poll shows. Trump’s combined negative was up 3 points from a poll conducted in late April and early May.

The Democrat leading most polls for the party’s nomination, former Vice President Joe Biden, fared slightly better, with 40% of voters saying they were enthusiastic or comfortable voting for him. Biden’s negatives were lower: 31% reported being “very uncomfortable” with him, although that’s up from 24% in the previous poll.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren’s support among Democratic primary voters has grown in the last three months, according to poll.

A combined 64% of likely Democratic voters said they were enthusiastic or comfortable about her, up from 57% in March. A combined 27% had reservations or said they were very uncomfortable with Warren, down from 33%.

The NBC/WSJ poll of 1,000 adults was conducted June 8-11 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

It showed Trump’s job approval at 44%, down from 46% a month ago -- a decline well within the margin of error. Trump remained highly popular, with an 84% approval rating, among Republicans.

