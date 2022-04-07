(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump should be held in contempt of court and fined $10,000 a day until he complies with a subpoena for his documents in a civil probe of potentially fraudulent asset valuations at his company, New York’s top law enforcement officer told a judge.

Trump missed a March 31 deadline to hand over more of his records and is improperly seeking fresh delays, New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a Manhattan court filing on Thursday. The state already extended the deadline for Trump once, James said.

The Trump Organization has produced about 900,000 documents totaling nearly 6 million pages under a series of subpoenas issued in 2019, but only about 10 records are from Trump personally, one of James’s lawyers said during a court hearing last month. The company has a separate April 15 deadline to comply with the state’s requests.

According to James’s filing, Trump’s lawyer has signaled to the state that a preliminary search of Trump’s records for any files responsive to the subpoenas “could not find any such documents” and that the Trump Organization likely has them “if any such documents exist.”

Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The fight over Trump’s documents is escalating even as James and Trump clash in New York appeals court over whether he should be forced to testify under oath. Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump appealed a Feb. 17 order requiring them to sit for depositions, arguing that the probe by James is politically motivated. A lower court already rejected that argument.

The Trumps have also argued that James is improperly using her civil subpoenas to assist an ongoing criminal investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. James’s office is participating in that case, which has resulted in tax-fraud charges against the Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.

James, a Democrat, has previously said the investigation that started in 2019 has uncovered evidence of potential fraud at Trump’s Manhattan-based real estate company.

The case is New York v. Trump Organization, 2022-00814, Supreme Court of the State of New York Appellate Division First Department (Manhattan).

(Updates with detail from the court filing.)

