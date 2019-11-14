(Bloomberg) -- New York wants President Donald Trump to quickly pay $2 million in court-ordered restitution after he admitted misusing his personal charitable foundation by raising money for political purposes during the 2016 campaign and other violations.

In a court filing Wednesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James asked a judge to give Trump 10 days to make the payment and resolve New York’s 2018 lawsuit over violations of state nonprofit rules. The state asked for Nov. 20 hearing on the request in Manhattan.

New York Supreme Court Justice Saliann Scarpulla ordered Trump to the pay the restitution after James reached a settlement with the president and his children, who were on the charity’s board. The judge already gave the Donald J. Trump Foundation, which is dissolving, a Nov. 22 deadline to distribute its remaining $1.78 million to charities chosen by James’s office.

Read More: Trump Must Pay $2 Million for Using Charity Cash on Politics

To contact the reporter on this story: Erik Larson in New York at elarson4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Joe Schneider

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.