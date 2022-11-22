(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s lawyer faced a panel of skeptical federal appellate judges who questioned the legal grounds for a special master reviewing documents seized from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home and an order blocking prosecutors from using those materials in the meantime.

Chief Judge Bill Pryor of the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals pressed Trump attorney James Trusty on Tuesday about the lack of precedent for court intervention in a federal criminal investigation before any indictment and without showing the seizure was illegal.

“If you can’t establish that,” Pryor asked, “then what are we doing here?”

Trusty replied that Trump’s legal team was trying to establish that argument but needed access to the documents

Trusty’s suggestions that the Justice Department investigation into Trump’s handling of government records after he left office was politically motivated seemed to fall flat. Pryor and Judge Britt Grant questioned whether there was anything about Trump’s situation that was different from any other person who wanted to challenge a warrant pre-indictment, aside from his status as a former president.

“We’ve got to be concerned about the precedent that we would create that would allow any target of a federal criminal investigation to go into a district court and to have a district court entertain this kind of petition, exercise equitable jurisdiction, and interfere with the executive branch’s ongoing investigation,” Pryor said.

More Delays

The government’s lawyer, Sopan Joshi of the US Solicitor General’s office, argued that US District Judge Aileen Cannon lacked jurisdiction to entertain Trump’s original request for a special master. Unless the 11th Circuit intervened, Joshi said there would likely be more delays to the criminal investigation even after the special master review wraps up next month, since any findings that come out of that could be appealed.

A number of the panel’s questions for Joshi focused on clarifying exactly what action the court should take if they agreed with the government’s position.

Tuesday’s arguments marked the second time that the fight over the fate of thousands of documents seized from Trump’s Florida home under a court-approved search warrant came before the 11th Circuit. In September, a three-judge panel agreed with prosecutors that a subset of about 100 documents identified as having classified markings should be carved out of the special master review and available to use in the criminal probe immediately.

Two of the judges hearing the new case -- Grant and Andrew Brasher, both nominated to the court by Trump when he was president -- were part of the earlier ruling on the classified materials. Pryor, confirmed under former President George W. Bush and a prominent conservative jurist, is a new addition to the case.

The 11th Circuit is poised to rule as the special master, US District Senior Judge Raymond Dearie, approaches his Dec. 16 deadline. Dearie is vetting a master log of disputed documents that the parties submitted a few weeks ago, and is set to issue a report to Cannon with recommendations. Cannon will then decide whether to accept Dearie’s conclusions.

‘Loaded Term’

Trusty told the judges on Tuesday that the disagreements had narrowed to roughly 930 documents, and that many would be resolved by Dearie’s rulings on broad legal questions as opposed to a document-by-document analysis. Those “global” issues include Trump’s ability to designate government records as “personal,” if that designation is relevant to the government’s right to use them in a criminal probe, and whether executive privilege could apply to any of the records.

Trusty ran into problems early in his argument with his use of the word “raid” to describe the FBI’s search of Trump’s home in August. Grant jumped in to ask whether that was the right term for the execution of a warrant. Trusty, a former federal prosecutor, apologized for the “loaded term.”

Trusty insisted that they weren’t asking for “special treatment” for Trump, but that the court should consider that Trump was a “political rival” to his successor as president, Joe Biden. He denounced the FBI’s seizure of material from Trump that they contend is personal, including “golf shirts and pictures of Celine Dion.”

Pryor replied that the “problem” for Trusty was that the search warrant covered a range of items linked to any classified information.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily the fault of the government if someone has intermingled classified documents and all kinds of other personal property,” Pryor said.

Trusty responded by arguing that the government was given “carte blanche to do a general warrant” and failed to exercise discretion, raising concerns of a constitutional violation.

Shortly before the 11th Circuit heard arguments, Trump’s lawyers launched a new attack on the investigation, filing a request with Cannon for an unredacted copy of an affidavit the FBI used to seek the Mar-a-Lago warrant. They described the warrant as “unusually and impermissibly broad,” accused FBI agents of acting “with abandon” in seizing items and dismissed the government’s concerns that disclosing more details about the probe could risk exposing investigative techniques and witness interference.

