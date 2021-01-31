(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump is days away from an early deadline in his second impeachment trial and is apparently without lawyers to represent him.

Attorneys including Butch Bowers this weekend left the team handling Trump’s impeachment defense, although his initial response to the charge approved by the House is due by Tuesday.

Trump adviser Jason Miller said Sunday that while “much work” has been done, a final decision on the ex-president’s legal team hasn’t been made and “will be made shortly.”

The Senate has agreed to start Trump’s impeachment trial on Feb. 9, and it’s unclear how long it could take.

Citing unnamed sources, CNN reported on Saturday that Bowers and the other attorneys representing Trump parted ways after the former president wanted the lawyers to argue that the Nov. 3 election had been stolen from him by massive fraud, an argument he’s already lost in multiple court challenges. The lawyers prefer to focus on the constitutionality of impeaching a president who’s already left office.

The House impeached Trump on one charge of incitement of insurrection after he encouraged supporters who went on to riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in an effort to stop the counting of Electoral College votes for President Joe Biden. Five people died in the mayhem, including one police officer.

Out of Office

Democrats were joined by 10 Republicans, including No. 3 House Republican Liz Cheney of Wyoming, in supporting impeachment.

Trump’s allies have argued that a president who’s no longer in office can’t be impeached, and 45 Republican senators voted last week for a measure to declare the attempt unconstitutional, suggesting it is unlikely at least 17 would vote to convict.

Republican Senator Rob Portman of Ohio said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that while Trump’s actions were “inexcusable,” he’s keeping an open mind as a juror and the constitutionality of impeaching a former president must be considered.

“If the argument is not going to be made on issues like constitutionality, which are real issues and need to be addressed, I think it will not benefit the president,” said Portman, who announced last week he’s not seeking re-election in 2022.

On “Fox News Sunday,” GOP Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana said that if the evidence presented is that Trump “contributed to an atmosphere to have people charge the Capitol” and threaten members of Congress, “I would hope that whatever defense is put up refutes that charge.”

Losing the legal team at this point may be tricky for Trump, Cassidy said: “I always thought the president had insufficient time to come up with a rebuttal. This makes it perhaps even more insufficient.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.