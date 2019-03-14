(Bloomberg) -- There’s just no winning for Donald Trump in his attempt to avoid a defamation lawsuit filed by former "The Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos.

A New York state appeals court Thursday denied the president’s request to dismiss the lawsuit or delay it until he leaves office, upholding a trial judge’s decision allowing the case to proceed. That’s after he failed three times earlier in New York courts to have the suit put on hold.

"No one is above the law," the appeals court panel wrote. "It is settled that the president of the United States has no immunity and is ’subject to the laws’ for purely private acts."

The ruling may clear the way for Zervos’s attorneys to question the president under oath about her claims that Trump defamed her when he said she lied about encounters in which she said he forcibly kissed her. Zervos, who met with Trump in hopes of securing a job after her Apprentice appearance in 2005, is one of at more than a dozen women who have come forward accusing him of sexual misconduct.

Trump can seek to have the appellate panel’s ruling reviewed by the state’s highest court in Albany.

Justice Jennifer Schecter allowed the case to go forward in March 2018, saying "no one is above the law." Schecter said nothing in the U.S. Constitution’s Supremacy Clause suggests the president is immune from civil lawsuits.

The decision may expose the president to broad questioning about his sexual history as Schecter has ordered Trump to sit for a deposition, and Zervos is demanding that he detail accusations made by other women about his sexual conduct.

The suit was filed in January 2017 by Zervos, a contender on "The Apprentice" in 2005, who alleges Trump “ambushed” her on more than one occasion starting in 2007, kissing her on the mouth, touching her breast and pressing his genitals against her.

Following the release of a recording during the 2016, in which Trump bragged about kissing and groping women without their consent, he lashed out against what he called “phony” accusations, blaming his Democratic opponent for promoting a campaign of sexual misconduct allegations against him.

“Hillary Clinton can spend all of her time and money pushing complete lies against our campaign, but I refuse to fall victim to this vicious cycle of personal attacks,” Trump said in a written statement at the time.

Trump has called Zervos’s lawsuit politically motivated, saying she can’t hold him liable for engaging in political speech that’s protected by the First Amendment. He has said she continued to attempt to contact him and seek employment even after he made the alleged unwanted sexual advances -- and only turned against him after he failed to accept an invitation to her restaurant.

The case is Zervos v. Trump, 150522/2017, New York Supreme Court, New York County.

