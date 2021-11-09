(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump failed to block the release of documents sought by a U.S. House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington denied Trump’s request for an injunction Tuesday saying “public interest lies in permitting -- not enjoining -- the combined will of the legislative and executive branches to study the events that led to and occurred on Jan. 6.”

Trump asked the court in October to stop the national archivist from releasing the documents to Congress, invoking executive privilege, which allows the president to keep certain records confidential. Typically executive privilege is reserved for the current occupant of the White House, but in this case President Joe Biden has waived it. Trump’s lawyers argued that a former president should maintain some ability to invoke it.

