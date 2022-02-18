(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump failed to persuade a judge to throw out a lawsuit by House Democrats who accused him of helping to incite the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta on Friday, in a 112-page opinion, rejected Trump’s claim of immunity. Mehta dismissed the lawsuit against Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Trump’s son, Donald Jr. The judge allowed the lawsuit to proceed against the Oath Keepers, a loose militia organization largely comprised of veterans and former police officers, many of whom took part in the Jan. 6 riot.

The suit was filed last year by Representative Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat. The lawsuit, later joined by 10 other House Democrats, argued that Trump and Giuliani conspired with far-right groups the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys to incite the invasion of the Capitol.

