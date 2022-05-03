May 3, 2022
Trump Fails to Halt Contempt-of-Court Fine During Appeal
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A New York appeals court denied former President Donald Trump’s request to suspend his $10,000-a-day fine for contempt of court while he challenges a judge’s ruling that he failed to respond to a subpoena, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James’s office.
