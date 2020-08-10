(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s family and other officials in his administration descended on Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for two Republican fundraisers, people familiar with the matter said.

One of the events, hosted by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and dubbed the “Team McCarthy Silver Committee Summit,” included top Republican donors and other supporters. It comes as polls indicate Trump maintains a fundraising edge but trails Democrat Joe Biden in polls, and as his administration remains at odds with Democrats over a new round of stimulus.

Attendees at McCarthy’s two-day event include presidential adviser and daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, another senior White House official, according to the people. It also includes Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, a prominent figure in the campaign’s fundraising operation.

Others planning to attend were second-ranking House GOP leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana, GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney of Wyoming, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, according to the people.

Donors slated to participate were Oculus VR co-founder Palmer Luckey, Javaid Anwar, chief executive officer of Midland Energy Inc., coal magnate Joe Craft, Western Refining founder Paul Foster, and real estate developer Ross Perot Jr. Also planning to attend was Steve Ubl, chief executive officer of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, which represents the world’s largest drugmakers.

A second event, hosted by the Trump Victory political action committee, included some of the same people but didn’t include others, such as Cheney, according to people familiar with the matter. Trump last month attacked Cheney, the highest-ranking Republican woman in the House, saying in a tweet that she was “upset” because he is trying to end overseas wars.

The White House declined to comment on the fundraisers, as did the Trump campaign.

Trump’s re-election effort raised $165 million in July, beating Biden’s $140 million and leaving Trump on a record-setting pace for fundraising by an incumbent. Biden, however, has narrowed the gap in cash-on-hand over recent months ahead of the November vote.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.