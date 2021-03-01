(Bloomberg) -- A beachfront mansion across the street from Mar-a-Lago that’s owned by a company linked to former President Donald Trump is on the market for $49 million.

The eight-bedroom “Beachouse” is “a well known and very important oceanfront estate,” broker Lawrence Moens said in a full-page ad in Sunday’s Palm Beach Daily News. The “exclusive” listing doesn’t mention Trump, but says the house comes with a Mar-A-Lago club membership.

Moens and a representative of the Trump Organization didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

A limited liability company controlled by the Trumps bought the house for $18.5 million in 2018 from the former president’s sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, according to property records. It’s back on the market at a time when Trump himself is trying to move in across the street at Mar-a-Lago.

The mansion at 1125 S. Ocean Blvd. is so close to Mar-a-Lago, and it’s widely known in the area that the Trumps own it, so it will probably need a pro-Trump buyer, said Guy Clark, a real estate agent with Douglas Elliman.

“Because of its proximity and its lack of privacy, it would probably be a difficult thing to sell to someone who’s not a Trump supporter,” Clark said. “It’s great for a Trump supporter to own that house and have the accessibility to Trump and his world. For that type of person it’s the right house.”

The house has an oceanfront balcony, pool, library and sunroom with floor-to-ceiling windows facing the Atlantic.

