(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump supporter Rachel Casey says she was going for a bite to eat after leaving a June 2016 campaign rally in downtown San Jose, California, when a mob pelted her with eggs and hit her in the head with a plastic bottle of water.

Lawyers for Silicon Valley’s capital city see it differently: Casey had veered out of a protected buffer zone and away from a safe exit so she could flip off a group of counter-protesters with a hand gesture and tell several to “go back to Mexico.”

The dueling accounts of what happened are part of a three-year-old civil rights lawsuit accusing San Jose police of failing to protect the Republican candidate’s fans, some of whom complained of being punched, chased and harassed -- and in one instance, bitten.

The question now is whether the case should be expanded 150-fold to include an estimated 3,000 people who attended the ill-fated rally -- the vast majority of whom left unscathed -- in an eight-day jury trial set for June, in the thick of the 2020 presidential campaign.

Casey and 19 other plaintiffs are urging a federal judge to let them represent all the other Trump fans who were directed by police toward anti-Trump protesters as they left the gathering or blocked from taking an alternate route. After the San Jose event, the president’s supporters “are justifiably afraid of attending political rallies in the future,” according to a court filing.

The city argues that allowing the case to proceed as a class action would improperly lump together thousands of people who had varying personal experiences at the rally -- including some who taunted protesters. When it comes to monetary damages, San Jose says it isn’t fair to put people whose Make America Great Again hats were crushed in the same category as a guy whose nose was broken.

The lawsuit, filed by conservative lawyer, Republican Party officer and Fox News contributor Harmeet Dhillon, already has survived multiple efforts by San Jose to derail it. A federal appeals court last year rejected the city’s argument that police couldn’t be second-guessed for making legitimate law enforcement decisions, with a three-judge panel saying officers were aware of violence at other pro-Trump rallies and allegedly did nothing to protect the candidate’s supporters at the San Jose event on June 2, 2016.

If U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh grants class-action status, Dhillon will have greater leverage to negotiate a favorable settlement for a large group of people whose individual damage claims probably will be small. The city, meanwhile, would face a bigger risk if it goes to trial and loses.

Last week the judge canceled a hearing on whether to certify the class, saying she’d rule based on the filings. Her decision could come any time.

In the lawsuit, Dhillon paints a dismal picture of the protection provided by police to the rally goers. She says the Trump supporters were directed “toward the violent mob, away from safety, and were then abandoned there.”

In a filing with annotated aerial photos of downtown San Jose, Dhillon says some rally goers “pleaded with nearby police officers for assistance,” but the officers “refused to intervene, and instead merely looked on while hundreds of people were brutally attacked.”

San Jose lawyers say the police did everything they could -- settling up barricades and buffer zones -- to keep the protesters away from the rally goers, but not everyone cooperated.

“The officers advised people leaving the rally to take a different route,” the city said in a filing, “but most refused.”

There’s no basis for all the Trump fans to be grouped together in the case because they “had different destinations, walked in different directions, and were assaulted (if at all) at different locations,” San Jose said.

The case is Hernandez v. San Jose, 16-cv-03957, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (San Jose.)

