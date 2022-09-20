(Bloomberg) -- Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, and hello Pennsylvania Avenue.

President Joe Biden will host pop icon Elton John on Friday for a musical performance honoring “everyday history makers,” the White House announced.

Tickets to the concert - which is being produced by A&E Television Networks LLC - will go to teachers, nurses, front-line workers, mental health and LGBTQ+ advocates, and students. The president and First Lady Jill Biden are expected to give remarks.

The event is the second big-name musical performance at the White House in as many weeks. Earlier this month, singer-songwriter James Taylor serenaded lawmakers, aides, and donors gathered to celebrate passage of Democrats’ climate, health care, and tax reform bill.

John is a renowned activist and fund raiser in the fight against HIV/AIDS, and the White House said the event was intended to “celebrate the healing and unifying power of music.” The event is billed as “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme” - a reference to a Seamus Heaney poem that the president regularly quotes in remarks.

But John’s appearance is also notable because the music legend is a favorite of former President Donald Trump. Trump would regularly play John standards - including “Saturday Night’s Alright,” “Tiny Dancer” and “Rocket Man” during his campaign rallies.

In a 2016 interview with The Guardian, the singer said he did not “want my music to be involved in anything to do with an American election campaign.”

“I’ve met Donald Trump, he was very nice to me, it’s nothing personal, his political views are his own, mine are very different, I’m not a Republican in a million years,” said John, who is British.

