(Bloomberg) -- Stephen Moore, whom President Donald Trump has said he’ll tap for an open seat on the Federal Reserve Board, was found in contempt of court after he failed to pay his ex-wife some $300,000 in alimony after their 2010 divorce, the Guardian reported, citing court records.

A judge in Virginia reprimanded Moore in 2012 after he didn’t make spousal support, child support and other payments required by the divorce settlement, and in 2013 ordered Moore to sell his house to satisfy the debt, the Guardian reported. Moore’s ex-wife halted the sale process after he partially paid what he owed her, the paper said, citing court filings.

Reports earlier this week showed Moore, a senior fellow at the conservative Heritage Foundation, owes more than $75,000 in taxes and other penalties to the U.S. government.

A federal tax lien filed in the circuit court for Montgomery County, Maryland, where Moore owns a house, says that the government won a judgment against Moore for $75,328.80. The January 2018 filing said the lien was for unpaid taxes from the 2014 tax year and could accrue additional penalties and other costs.

The White House hasn’t yet officially submitted Moore’s nomination to the Senate, which must vote to confirm him.

