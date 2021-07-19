(Bloomberg) -- A man who carried a ‘Trump 2020’ flag onto the Senate floor was sentenced to eight months behind bars, the first prison term resulting from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Paul Hodgkins, 38, was sentenced Monday in federal court in Washington after pleading guilty last month to obstructing an official proceeding. The Tampa, Florida, resident’s punishment could offer a preview of what awaits other supporters of former President Donald Trump arrested over their actions that day.

The sentence was considerably lower than the 18 months the government had requested. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss said he had taken into account that Hodgkins had no previous criminal record, didn’t participate in violence in the Capitol and seemed to have taken steps toward rehabilitation.

Hodgkins, who appeared in court in a suit and tie with his long black hair tied back in a ponytail, said before his sentencing that he was “remorseful and regretful for my actions.” Speaking calmly and deliberately, he acknowledged trespassing in the Capitol but said he tried “not to contribute to the chaos and erratic behavior that I saw.”

But Moss also said Hodgkins and other rioters had caused incalculable damage to U.S. democracy.

“It’s a damage that will persist in this country for decades,” the judge said. “It will be harder for all of us to convince our children and grandchildren that democracy stands as the immutable foundation of our nation.”

The second Capitol riot defendant to be sentenced, Hodgkins is the first to get prison time. In June, an Indiana woman was sentenced to probation after she pleaded guilty to entering the Capitol for about 10 minutes.

Hodgkins was among the rioters who entered the Senate chamber, where he was photographed brandishing a red Trump flag on the dais, a few feet from where the fur-hatted “QAnon shaman” Jacob Chansley was speaking into a megaphone.

‘Domestic Terrorism’

In pushing for an 18-month sentence, prosecutors stressed that he had entered the Capitol that day with a backpack containing protective eye goggles, rope and white latex gloves.

“He came prepared for confrontation,” prosecutor Mona Sedky said at the sentencing. “He had donned his protective eye goggles before he entered the Senate chamber.” She said a tough sentence for Hodgkins was needed to deter the “people who might be planning a sequel” to the Capitol riot, which she described as an “act of domestic terrorism.”

Hodgkins’s lawyer, Patrick Leduc, had asked his client be given only probation. He argued in court on Monday that it was “gaslighting the country” to call the Jan. 6 riot a terrorist act when no one had been charged with terrorism. He likened the situation to “protests that turned into riots” in Portland and Seattle following the death of George Floyd last year.

Unlike others who stormed the Capitol, Hodgkins was not accused of more serious offenses like vandalizing government property or assaulting police officers. The government dropped four misdemeanor counts against him when he agreed to plead guilty to the obstruction charge.

“He did not participate in the physical violence,” Sedky said, “but he surely participated in the grave danger to our democracy.”

But Leduc argued that incarceration would be unnecessarily vindictive for Hodgkins’s “bad judgment.” In Florida, the lawyer said, home confinement is a tough enough punishment because because the “weather is nice.”

(Updates with detail from sentencing)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.