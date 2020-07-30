(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump raised the notion of delaying the Nov. 3 election until after the coronavirus pandemic eases, suggesting without offering evidence that mail-in voting will be subject to fraud.

In a tweet Thursday morning, Trump suggested the election should be delayed “until people can properly, securely and safely vote,” something he cannot do without the consent of Congress, something the Democratic-controlled House is unlikely to approve.

The tweet comes as Trump has repeatedly said the election will be “rigged” and declined to say whether he would accept the results if he were to lose.

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history,” Trump said in a tweet Thursday. “It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

Trump’s tweet came minutes after the Commerce Department reported the economy shrank at a record 32.9% pace in the second quarter and Labor Department figures showed increasing numbers of Americans claiming state unemployment benefits.

The dollar dropped briefly following the Trump tweet, with the U.S. currency hitting its low for the day against the euro and falling against the yen. U.S. stock futures and yields on 10-year Treasuries also touched session lows.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden suggested in April that Trump might seek to delay the election.

Trump responded to Biden’s suggestion by telling reporters at the White House that “I never even thought of changing the date of the election. Why would I do that? November 3rd. It’s a good number. No, I look forward to that election.”

And Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh called Biden’s claim “the incoherent, conspiracy theory ramblings of a lost candidate who is out of touch with reality.”

Trump would not be able to delay the election on his own.

Under a law signed by President John Tyler in 1845, the presidential election is held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November. It cannot be changed without an act of Congress.

Trump currently trails Biden by 8 percentage points in the Real Clear Politics average of polls, as well as in averages of polls in the battleground states of Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Trump’s tweet also misstates some key facts about vote-by-mail. Although terminology differs state by state, there is no difference between mail-in voting and absentee voting. Elections officials have stopped using the latter term as most states no longer require an excuse, such as being absent on Election Day, to request a mail-in ballot.

“Universal” vote-by-mail, meantime, generally refers to the policy of sending every registered voter a mail-in ballot automatically. Only six largely Western states plan to do so in November.



