Trump Free of Covid-19 Symptoms for Over 24 Hours, Doctor Says

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump has been free of Covid-19 symptoms for more than 24 hours as of Wednesday, and his oxygen levels and respiratory rate are stable, the White House physician said.

“His physical exam and vital signs, including oxygen saturation and respiratory rate, all remains stable and in normal range,” White House physician Sean Conley wrote in a memorandum that was released Wednesday by the White House.

Conley added that Trump has “now been fever-free for more than 4 days, symptom-free for over 24 hours, and has not needed nor received any supplemental oxygen since initial hospitalization.”

The president hasn’t appeared in public since making a made-for-television return to the White House late Monday.

That day, the White House had released some of Trump’s vital signs, such as his blood oxygen level, blood pressure, temperature, heart rate and breathing rate. Wednesday’s letter from Conley did not include any of those details.

The White House has not confirmed whether Trump received a planned fifth and final dose of remdesivir, and hasn’t said whether he’s still on a steroid, dexamethasone.

