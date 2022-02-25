(Bloomberg) -- The legal team for Kimberly Guilfoyle, a Trump campaign fundraiser, brought an abrupt halt to her interview Friday with the House Committee investigating last year’s riot at the U.S. Capitol, saying panel members were leaking details.

“Ms. Guilfoyle, under threat of subpoena, agreed to meet exclusively with counsel for the Select Committee in a good faith effort to provide true and relevant evidence,” lawyer Joseph Tacopina, said in a statement posted on Guilfoyle’s verified Twitter account.

Tacopina said Guilfoyle’s legal team called for a break when committee members he described as “notorious for leaking information” also took part in the remote interview. He said those concerns “were validated as the Committee within less than two minutes leaked news of the break to the media.”

The House committee now will move to subpoena Guilfoyle, Tim Mulvey, spokesman for the panel, said.

“The Select Committee had hoped she would do as dozens of other witnesses have done: participate in a voluntary transcribed interview with staff and committee members,” Mulvey said in a statement. “Ms. Guilfoyle has now declined to do so, forcing the Select Committee to compel her testimony at an upcoming deposition.”

Guilfoyle is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., former President Donald Trump’s son, and was a fundraiser for the former president’s 2020 campaign. She was not subpoenaed in the inquiry, but committee Chairman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi said in subpoena letters to others that she was involved in the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021, that took place before a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

