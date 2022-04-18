(Bloomberg) -- Kimberly Guilfoyle, a Trump campaign fundraiser and Donald Trump Jr.’s fiance, was re-interviewed in-person Monday by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Her lawyer, Joseph Tacopina, said shortly after 6:30 p.m. that the interview, which had begun in the morning, was continuing. The appearance is a follow-up to Guilfoyle’s abbreviated Feb. 25 session with the panel, which was done virtually and ended abruptly with accusations by her legal team of leaks of information to the media.

“We are still here. In-person,” Tacopina said in an email to Bloomberg.

The Daily Mail posted photos of Guilfoyle earlier Monday as she entered the Capitol Hill office building where the committee has been conducting most of its behind-the-scenes work, including witness interviews.

A spokesman for the committee didn’t comment.

Guilfoyle is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, and was a fundraiser for the 2020 Trump campaign.

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said in subpoena letters to others that Guilfoyle was involved in the 2021 “Stop the Steal” rally that took place before a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol as Congress was preparing to certify Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Her re-appearance on Monday followed remote, virtual testimonies since late March from Trump’s eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner. The couple served as White House advisers during the Trump administration.

