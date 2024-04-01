(Bloomberg) -- The New York judge presiding over Donald Trump’s hush-money trial this month expanded a gag order in the case, after the former president attacked the judge and his daughter on social media.

Judge Juan Merchan had already restricted what Trump could say publicly about jurors and potential witnesses in the trial that starts April 15. But Merchan expanded his March 26 gag order Monday to include comments about prosecutors, court employees and their families. However, Trump can still make comments about Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who brought the criminal charges.

“The court has an obligation to prevent outside influences, including extrajudicial speech, from disturbing the integrity of the court,” Merchan wrote. “The uncontested record reflecting the defendant’s prior extrajudicial statements establishes a sufficient risk to the administration of justice.”

Bragg had requested more restrictions last week, citing Trump’s false claim that Merchan’s daughter Loren had posted an image of the former president behind bars on her social media account. Court officials said the Twitter account Trump cited was manipulated to look like the one Loren Merchan had deleted about a year ago.

Trump, who is campaigning for a return to the White House, is accused of falsifying business records in 2016 to conceal a sex scandal from voters in the runup to the presidential election that year. He allegedly authorized payments to a porn star who claimed she had an affair with the real estate mogul a decade earlier.

‘Witch Hunt’

The former president, who is the presumptive Republican nominee for president in 2024, has denied wrongdoing in the case, as well as in two other criminal prosecutions tied to election interference and one involving classified documents. He says they’re all part of a political “witch hunt” by Democrats.

Prosecutors asked Merchan on Monday to warn Trump that his access to jurors’ names, which already are being withheld from the public, could be “forfeited by continued harassing or disruptive conduct.” The former president appears to be under the false impression that, as a criminal defendant, he has “a constitutional right to target the family of the court,” the district attorney’s lawyers said.

Bragg’s office also asked the judge to clarify the scope of his gag order, saying Trump’s claim about Merchan’s daughter was a “blatant falsehood” that had already been rejected by the court last year.

Trump’s lawyers argued Monday the judge didn’t need to clarify his order and assailed Merchan for speaking to a reporter and telling her he “wouldn’t talk about the case.” They also hinted at a second request for Merchan to recuse himself based on “newly discovered evidence.” An earlier attempt was rejected in August.

Read More: Keeping Up With Trump and His Trials

But the judge said Trump’s statements “went far beyond defending himself against ‘attacks’ by ‘public figures.”’ He said the former president’s “statements were threatening, inflammatory, denigrating,” and targeted court staff and private individuals, “including grand jurors performing their civic duty.”

The judge said his expanded gag order is consistent with the one US District Judge Tanya Chutkan placed upon the former president in his pending federal case in Washington, DC.

Merchan said Trump doesn’t deny making the statements and that prior orders had little impact on limiting his behavior. “Given that the eve of trial is upon us,” the judge said “the risk of harm is now paramount.”

Trump claimed Merchan’s daughter, who works at a political firm that has advised Democrats, was profiting from her father’s rulings.

“Judge’s daughter is allowed to post pictures of her ‘dream’ of putting me in jail,” Trump complained March 27, a day after Merchan imposed the original gag order. “I am not allowed to talk about the attacks against me.”

A day later, Bragg’s office asked Merchan to expand the gag order and direct Trump to “immediately desist from attacks on family members.” They also asked the court to give Trump a “judicial warning of possible contempt” to prevent “further offensive conduct.” Trump’s comments could chill potential prosecution witnesses and make them fear for their safety, according to Bragg.

But Trump’s lawyers doubled down Friday, writing that Merchan’s daughter “is actively supporting adversarial campaign speech by President Trump’s political opponents.” They argued the gag order shouldn’t be expanded and doesn’t currently include court officials or their families. They asked Merchan to hold a hearing if he considers amplifying his order, arguing further restrictions would restrict Trump’s free-speech rights on the campaign trail.

Merchan’s daughter had come up in court last year, when he rejected Trump’s argument that the judge should step aside from the case. At the time, the former president complained about Loren Merchan’s job as well as a $15 donation the judge made to Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

Trump “failed to demonstrate that there exists concrete or even realistic reasons for recusal to be appropriate, much less required on these grounds,” Merchan said in an Aug. 14 ruling.

(Updates with quotation from judge’s ruling.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.