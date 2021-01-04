(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump sued Brad Raffensperger a few days before the phone call in which he told the Georgia secretary of state to “find” votes for him that is now being scrutinized for potential wrongdoing.

In one of his final acts of 2020 Trump sued Raffensperger and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp in a last-ditch effort to force the state to “de-certify” its election result and allow its GOP-led legislature to declare the winner instead.

Trump’s New Year’s Eve suit filed in federal court in Atlanta rehashed conspiracy theories previously raised by his campaign and allies about rampant voter fraud in Georgia and accused the state of using improper rules for mail-in ballots. The president alleges Georgia allowed unqualified individuals, including felons and people who are underage, to register and vote. The president also claims Georgia accepted votes from dead people and violated state law by sending unsolicited absentee ballots to voters.

The suit complains that President-elect Joe Biden won the state by “only 11,779 votes” out of 5 million. That’s one less than the number of votes Trump told Raffensperger to “find” in the Jan. 2 call.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.