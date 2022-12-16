(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump, who hinted for months that he was likely to launch his third bid for the White House before formally announcing on Nov. 15, requested a 45-day extension to file his financial disclosure form with the Federal Election Commission.

Citing “the complexity of his finances and the need to obtain additional information from third parties,” Trump attorney Derek Ross asked for additional time to complete the disclosure. The FEC granted the request, meaning the form should be filed by Jan. 29.

Presidential candidates are required to report detailed information on their assets, income and debt within 30 days of becoming a candidate, but can ask for two 45-day extensions in writing if they are unable to assemble the necessary information.

As a candidate in 2015 and 2016, Trump filed the documents, which ran to more than 90 pages, on time, providing information on his hotels, golf courses, resorts and other investments. He frequently boasted that he “built a great company” and touted his business acumen as a key qualification to be president.

The delay comes as Trump’s campaign has gotten off to a slow start. He’s yet to hold campaign events and hasn’t visited early caucus or primary states like Iowa or New Hampshire, the traditional activities undertaken by a presidential candidate.

The former president has made only a few brief public appearances, and has faced backlash within his party for dining with the antisemitic rapper formerly known as Kanye West and White nationalist Nick Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago resort. Trump also raised eyebrows by suggesting the US Constitution be terminated to re-install him after his 2020 loss.

Deep-pocketed Wall Street donors have signaled publicly that they won’t support him and he’s struggled with tepid online fundraising amid escalating legal and political peril in recent weeks.

On Thursday, the former president used his Truth Social platform to hawk collectible NFTs to his supporters after promising a major announcement the day before. The virtual tokens, sold by a third party, picture Trump in various guises including a sheriff and an astronaut. Unlike other merchandise Trump has promoted to his supporters, proceeds from sales of the NFTs won’t fund his political operation.

