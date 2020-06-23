(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration can enforce “expedited removal” proceedings for undocumented immigrants found anywhere in the U.S. who’ve been in the country for less than two years, a federal appeals court ruled in what could be a major setback for states that sued to block the new rule.

The appeals panel threw out an order blocking such proceedings issued by a lower court that found the government violated administrative procedural law. But the appellate judges also said the states might have other grounds to attack the Department of Homeland Security action and sent the matter back to the lower court.

Fast-track deportations have been available to immigration officials for two decades in cases where undocumented individuals were apprehended within 100 miles of the U.S. border. Under a rule put in place last July, the process can be used on undocumented immigrants nationwide.

President Donald Trump called for an expansion of the expedited removal process as part of an immigration executive order in January 2017, the month he took office. It’s part of a larger goal to deport millions of undocumented immigrants in the U.S., many of whom have established families and jobs in the country.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.