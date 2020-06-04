(Bloomberg) -- A growing majority of Americans give President Donald Trump poor marks on handling the coronavirus pandemic in a new poll.

In a recent survey from the Monmouth University Poll, 56% of adults said he was doing a bad job responding to the outbreak, while 42% said he was doing a good job.

Those numbers have steadily declined for Trump, who had 50% in surveys from the same pollster saying he was doing a good job in March, 46% in April and 42% in May.

Respondents were even less satisfied with Congress, with 52% saying it has done a bad job and 35% saying it has done a good job. That number has also eroded from March, when 42% said Congress had done a good job.

The survey of 807 adults across the country was conducted from May 28 to June 1. It has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

COMING UP

Primaries are coming up next week in the U.S. Virgin Islands, West Virginia and Georgia. The Democratic national convention is scheduled for the week beginning Aug. 17, while the Republicans are slated to meet a week later, beginning on Aug. 24.

