(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Treasuries reversed losses after Donald Trump downplayed the amount of progress made in trade negotiations with China, saying he hasn’t agreed to roll back all tariffs.

Bonds reached session highs on a burst of volume following Trump’s remarks, driving yields on 10-year notes as low as 1.89% from around 1.92% when he spoke. Yields dropped across the curve.

Meanwhile, the euro dropped to its lows of the day against the U.S. dollar, retreating 0.3% to $1.102. The yen hit a daily high of 109.09.

