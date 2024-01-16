(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump is demanding records that he says might show coordination between the Biden administration and prosecutors in Georgia related to charges brought against him for election interference.

In a court filing late Tuesday, Trump’s lawyers said they’re particularly interested in meetings that White House officials may have had with Nathan Wade, who was hired by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis as a special prosecutor to work on her case charging Trump and others with a major racketeering conspiracy.

Wade has become the latest target in efforts by Trump allies to discredit indictments against the former president because he allegedly had a romantic relationship with Willis and met with White House lawyers as the Justice Department was preparing to charge Trump with illegally retaining classified documents at his resort in Florida.

The document request is part of a 68-page filing by Trump’s legal team alleging an extensive conspiracy between the White House, Justice Department, intelligence agencies and the National Archives and Records Administration to abuse their authority.

“Evidence demonstrating that parts of the Biden Administration coordinated with Georgia prosecutors to file additional politically motivated charges — while the same White House Counsel’s Office was coordinating with NARA during the investigation — supports President Trump’s defense that the Biden Administration was coordinating behind the scenes to try to eliminate President Biden’s leading political rival,” according to the filing.

Trump’s legal team is seeking records that might help the former president in his defense against an indictment brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith alleging he illegally mishandled classified information and obstructed justice.

Trump’s team is asking US District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, who is overseeing the classified information case, to order Smith to comb through the records of the White House and federal agencies for additional material that may be relevant to Trump’s defense. If Cannon issues the order, it could push back the timeline for holding a trial in the case, which is currently scheduled to begin in May.

