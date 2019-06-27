Trump Goes to G-20 Seeing Red Far Beyond China

In the run-up to Saturday’s meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, U.S. President Donald Trump reminded the world that his trade crusade goes far beyond Beijing:

On his way to the G-20 in Osaka, Trump unloaded on India’s Narendra Modi, tweeting that recent increases in Indian duties on American goods are “unacceptable and the Tariffs must be withdrawn!” The president neglected to mention the reason for India’s move: retaliation to Trump’s 2018 steel import levies and his decision to kick India out of a long-running program that gave some 2,000 Indian products duty-free access to the U.S. market.

The EU has been in Trump’s sights for some time and is now trying to deal with his threatened auto tariffs. The leaders of France, Germany and Italy will be attending, as will European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, with whom Trump negotiated a truce last July. Trump had a warning shot for all of them in a Fox Business Network interview on Wednesday: “Oh yes,” he said when asked about whether the EU was his next trade target. “Europe treats us worse than China.”

Then there’s Vietnam, which has emerged as a big winner in the trade wars. In the first four months of 2018 U.S. imports from Vietnam totaled nearly $21 billion, up more than $5 billion from a year earlier, according to U.S. data. That caused the U.S.’s trade deficit with Vietnam to increase by a similar amount. Trump has noticed. “Vietnam is almost the single worst — that’s much smaller than China, much — but it’s almost the single worst abuser of everybody,” Trump told Fox Business.

Don’t forget the G-20 host itself, Japan, which has been a Trump target since the 1980s when he regularly complained about what he called unfair competition from Japanese investors in Manhattan real estate. His latest victim is its auto industry, which he has threatened to hit with tariffs by November if some sort of trade deal isn’t hammered out before then.

