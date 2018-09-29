(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump spoke on the phone Saturday with King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, days after the U.S. president’s latest criticism of OPEC.

Hedge funds are watching Trump’s back-and-forth with Saudi Arabia for any signs that the U.S. might take action against the country or other members who belong to the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries. Trump has been increasing the pressure on the cartel, saying it’s pushing oil prices too high. At its latest meeting, OPEC ignored his call to reduce oil prices.

This week, Trump again said he wasn’t happy with OPEC, Middle East nations and oil prices, asserting that the producer group was causing prices to rise while benefiting from protection of the U.S. military. Trump has gone after OPEC multiple times this year, including while speaking at the United Nations on Sept. 25.

“OPEC and OPEC nations, are, as usual, ripping off the rest of the world, and I don’t like it,” Trump said in an address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York. “We want them to stop raising prices. We want them to start lowering prices and they must contribute substantially to military protection from now on.”

Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, surged on Friday to a fresh 4-year high above $83 a barrel as the market braces for the impact of the U.S. energy sanctions on Iran.

It’s unclear what was discussed on the phone call, which was noted in a press pool report. The White House, which doesn’t routinely provide readouts of Trump’s calls with world leaders, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

--With assistance from Tamara Thueringer.

