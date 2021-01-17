(Bloomberg) -- Some Huawei suppliers found their licenses revoked during the final days of Donald Trump’s presidency, Reuters reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

Current suppliers with licenses revoked include Intel Corp., Reuters said. In addition, the Commerce Department indicated its intent to deny “a significant number of license requests for exports to Huawei,” according to an email Reuters said it obtained.

Trump has further escalated its campaign against China as his term comes to a close. The move is probably the Trump administration’s last strike to weaken Huawei, the Chinese telecommunications giant.

Intel and the U.S. Commerce Department didn’t immediately respond to requests by Bloomberg News seeking comment.

