(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump is hardening his demand for funding a border wall in legislation to avoid government shutdown as a Friday deadline nears to pass a spending bill.

He called House Republicans to a noon meeting Thursday to discuss border funding.

"At this moment, the president does not want to go further without border security, which includes steel slats or a wall," White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said. "The president is continuing to weigh his options.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Erik Wasson in Washington at ewasson@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Joe Sobczyk at jsobczyk@bloomberg.net, Laurie Asséo, Kevin Whitelaw

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.