(Bloomberg) -- More Americans trust Donald Trump to handle the US economy than President Joe Biden, the Financial Times reported, citing a survey it commissioned.

Overall, 42% of Americans said they felt Trump would be the better steward for the economy, with 31% choosing Biden and 21% saying they trusted neither candidate, according to the FT/University of Michigan Ross School of Business poll.

The monthly polling series, first conducted in November, aims to track voter sentiment on the economy in the lead-up to the presidential election.

Trump’s strength in this month’s survey comes despite voters reporting some improvements in their personal financial circumstances and their outlook for the overall economy, the FT reported.

The online poll of 1,006 registered voters across the US was conducted Feb. 2-Feb. 5 by the Democratic strategists Global Strategy Group and Republican polling firm North Star Opinion Research. It had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

