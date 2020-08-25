(Bloomberg) -- The first night of the Republican National Convention emphasized issues of race and diversity.

There are 70 days until the election.

Other Developments:

Trump’s Convention Invokes Fear of Biden in Appeal to GOP Base

Trump Marks Nomination By Complaining About Mail-In Voting

A Viewers’ Guide to the Republican National Convention: Tuesday

Pompeo Stirs Controversy With Convention Speech From Israel

Trump Has Widened His 2016 Base, Campaign Aide Says

The decision to highlight race and diversity on the first night of the Republican National Convention was intended to show that President Donald Trump has expanded his base in the last four years, campaign manager Bill Stepien said Tuesday.

“I was the face of President Trump’s election in 2016. I’m a white guy who owns a pick up truck. I like college football and I drink beer,” Stepien told Politico in an interview Tuesday. “This time around, this week, last night, tonight and the remaining days of the convention you’re going to see the expanded base of support for the president.”

Throughout his presidency, Trump has often stoked racist tensions with controversial statements and has been criticized for his handling of nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd in police custody.

But on Monday, the party convention leaned into racial issues, including an emotional speech from a Cuban immigrant about fleeing communism and a speech by South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, the only Black Republican in the chamber, who said the next American century would be better than the last. Trump received support from 8% of Black voters in 2016.

“The president has grown this party, the president has grown his coalition over the years and he’s proud to highlight these great American stories,” Stepien said.

Coming Up:

The second night of the Republican National Convention will feature speeches by First Lady Melania Trump, and President’s Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump and daughter Tiffany Trump. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will speak from Jerusalem. Nicholas Sandmann, who sued media outlets that inaccurately portrayed him seeming to confront a Native American protester, will also speak.

